Operation Dost: In Turkey's Hatay, India sets up field hospital to treat those affected by devastating earthquake
More than 15,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured as efforts continue in freezing conditions to save those still trapped under rubble
New Delhi: India has ramped up its effort to provide relief to quake-hit Turkey, as the sixth plane carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts reached the country.
EAM S Jaishankar posted pictures of a field hospital on twitter and said, “This field hospital in Hatay, Turkiye will treat those affected by the earthquake. Our team of medical and critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies.”
Medical treatment being given at Indian Army’s field hospital set up in Hatay, Turkey
Earlier on Wednesday, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said that the field hospital under ‘OperationDost’ has been set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in Turkiye by the Indian Army.
#OperationDost in full swing!
The @adgpi Field Hospital being set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in Türkiye.
Once functional, it will be a 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility with Operation Theatre, X-ray machines, ventilators, etc. pic.twitter.com/aq17lDt97t
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 8, 2023
NDRF has been tasked to help earthquake-hit Turkey, and this is their fourth international disaster rescue operation.
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan reached Hindon airport in Ghaziabad from where Indian Airforce’s C17 Globemaster aircraft with medical equipment, ration and relief equipment took off for Turkey, as part of the ongoing #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/rJbq157QOg
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
Search and rescue operation underway by NDRF teams in Turkey’s Nurdagi
What’s the latest update?
More than 15,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured as efforts continue in freezing conditions to save those still trapped under rubble, according to AFP.
Officials and medics said 12,391 people had died in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria, bringing the total to 15,383.
Initial rescue efforts were hampered by a winter storm that covered major roads in ice and snow and left three key airports in the area inoperable, complicating deliveries of vital aid.
However, survivors are still being pulled from collapsed buildings.
With inputs from agencies
