Ontario schools not to open at this time - premier

World Reuters May 20, 2020 00:12:38 IST

TORONTO (Reuters) - Schools in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, will not open at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday.

All provincial schools were shut in mid-March in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, which has killed 1,919 people in the province, according to the latest data.

"The safety of our children is my top priority," Ford told reporters. "We cannot open schools at this time. I'm just not going to risk it." Ford said.

The schools normally end their session by the end of June.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Reese)

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 00:12:38 IST



