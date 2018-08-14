Ontario replaces plan for government-run cannabis stores with private retailers

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO (Reuters) - Ontario will allow private retailers to sell recreational marijuana beginning April 1, the Canadian province's newly elected Progressive Conservative government said on Monday, abandoning its predecessor's plans for government-controlled stores starting in October.

Retail sales of marijuana will not begin in the province when recreational cannabis becomes legal across Canada on Oct. 17, Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said at a press conference. Rather, cannabis will only be available online between October and April, he said.

The Ontario government will be the wholesaler to private retailers, he said. The Progressive Conservative party took over from the Liberal party in June.

