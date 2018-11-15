Onions beneath the sausage? Australia is on the verge of a national crisis, and it's all because of a sandwich

There is an ongoing national crisis in Australia which needs urgent attention.

The Australian prime minister has commented on it.

"This will ruin Australia," remarked a news anchor on The Today Show. "Australia will not make it through today if this happens."

And if that ominous statement did not convince you of the severity of the issue, just take a look at the expression of this person on The Today Show after he heard about this grave calamity:

It all began when the Sausage Sizzle sandwich from the home improvement store Bunnings, which is basically a sausage wrapped in bread with onions on top along with condiments, became an "institution outside the stores".

Because food is the most consistent source of joy, when a sandwich becomes a national icon, you know it is more reliable than any iconic movie star or politician.

And then what did Bunnings do?

For some so-called health and safety reasons, it changed the nature of this iconic sandwich by requiring the fried onions to be placed below the sausage in the sandwich.

Cue Captain America: Civil War music.

Naturally, the loyal fans of the Sausage Sizzle sandwich are outraged at this dramatic change which threatens to divide Australia into two rival camps, creating a conflict that threatens to push Australia into an "existential crisis".

"Safety is our number one priority and we recently introduced a suggestion that onion be placed underneath sausages to help prevent the onion from falling out and creating a slipping hazard," Evening Standard quoted Bunnings Australia chief operating officer Debbie Poole as saying.

Well, what about the taste hazard, Debbie?

Only time will tell whether a few cases of people slipping because of fallen onions is worth the outrage of many Australians who tragically could not get the sandwich they cherished and adored.