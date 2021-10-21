One-year-old becomes first baby travel influencer, earns Rs 75,000 per month along with free diapers and wipes
You will be surprised to know that this American baby's adventurous parents have taken him to 16 US states including Florida, Alaska, Kansas, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico
As social media influencers have taken over the virtual world, a one-year-old baby is making headlines for his stories online. Identified as Briggs Darrington, he has become the youngest travel influencer and earns a whopping USD 1,000 (approximately Rs 75,000) per month from sponsorships by just travelling through the United States (US). Along with his sponsorships, he also gets his diapers and wipes for free.
Here are a few of Briggs’ photos, videos, and reels:
Here's a reel of Briggs in Southern Utah.
Here's a compilation of Briggs' tours.
Here's when baby Briggs' was just a baby, a compilation of snot and tears.
Baby Briggs, who was born on 14 October, 2020 lives in Idaho Falls with his travel blogger parents Steve and Jess. The toddler, who turned one recently, went on his first overnight glamping trip in Nebraska when he was only three weeks old. He also experienced his first flight when he was just 9 weeks old. From then on, he has boarded a whopping 45 flights so far, with the longest being about eight hours that he travelled from Utah to Hawaii.
Because of his travel tales and images, Baby Briggs has garnered a huge fan following, with 34,000 followers on Instagram and over 2,50,000 likes on TikTok. This baby has a true spirit of an adventurer as he has visited the beaches in California, attended a balloon fiesta in Albuquerque, seen bears in Alaska among many more places.
“I had been running a blog called Part Time Tourists for a few years. But when I got pregnant with Briggs in 2020, I was really nervous that my career was over. My husband and I really wanted to make it work. So, I started to look for social media accounts that talked about baby travel, I couldn’t find a single one. There’s a ton of kid travel, but nothing aimed at babies," Jess, 28 told Daily Mail. She is a full-time travel blogger who works with tourism boards and brands.
