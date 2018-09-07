One protester dead, 14 injured during violent protests in Iraq's Basra as curfew re-imposed

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - One protester has died and 14 more were injured during violent protests in Iraq's southern oil hub Basra on Thursday, local health and security sources said.

Ten members of the security forces were also wounded, the sources said.

Basra Operations Command announced a curfew would be imposed until further notice, effective immediately.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi)

