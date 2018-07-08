Football world cup 2018

One person gored on opening day of Pamplona bull runs

World Reuters Jul 08, 2018 00:08:29 IST

PAMPLONA, Spain - One person was gored on the first day of Spain’s Pamplona bull running festival, the Red Cross said on Saturday.

The person was caught by a bull’s horn during the 875-metre run through the northern Spanish city. Four other people suffered minor injuries such as grazes after falling. All five were taken to hospital for treatment.

Around 2,000 people, most of them dressed in white and wearing red neck scarves, attend the sprint, running alongside six bulls and six bullocks on a narrow route that weaves through central Pamplona.

Lasting just under two and half minutes, and taking place on wet ground following rain the night before, this year’s sprint was slightly faster than average.

Saturdays are statistically the most dangerous day of the week-long San Fermin festival, leaving around seven people hurt each year.

(Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Sam Edwards; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 00:08 AM

