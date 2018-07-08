One person gored on opening day of Pamplona bull runs

PAMPLONA, Spain - One person was gored on the first day of Spain’s Pamplona bull running festival, the Red Cross said on Saturday.

The person was caught by a bull’s horn during the 875-metre run through the northern Spanish city. Four other people suffered minor injuries such as grazes after falling. All five were taken to hospital for treatment.

Around 2,000 people, most of them dressed in white and wearing red neck scarves, attend the sprint, running alongside six bulls and six bullocks on a narrow route that weaves through central Pamplona.

Lasting just under two and half minutes, and taking place on wet ground following rain the night before, this year’s sprint was slightly faster than average.

Saturdays are statistically the most dangerous day of the week-long San Fermin festival, leaving around seven people hurt each year.

(Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Sam Edwards; Editing by Alison Williams)

