US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday said that one out of every five US student visas were issued in India during 2022.

“One out of five (student visas) in the world is more than the proportion of the Indian population in the world. So, Indians have not only pursued education in the United States but for decades have shown their excellence in United States,” said the ambassador during the 7th Annual Student Visa Day held by the US Mission in India.

#WATCH | Delhi: "One out of every 5 US student visas was issued in India in 2022. One out of five in the world, which is more than the proportion of the Indian population in the world. So, Indians have not only pursued education in the United States but for decades have shown…

He said US is “on track to process the highest number of visa applications for students in its history.”

Highlighting the strength of India and US relationship, he said that more Indian students throng the United States as compared to students from any other country.

“More Indians come to the United States as students than students from any other country. Last year, India became number 1 and I don’t see that changing ahead in the future. I see that relationship at the very top of how we articulate our values of welcoming not just Americans to higher education but to opening that door to people worldwide,” said the envoy.

The US Mission in India held its seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide today with consular officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.

Indian students comprise over 21 per cent of the total population of international students in the United States. During the 2021-2022 academic year, nearly 200,000 Indian students were studying in the United States.

Envoy Garcetti congratulated the students as they prepared to join the growing ranks of Indian students who have chosen to study in the United States.

Student Visa Day celebrates the long-standing higher education ties between the United States and India.

This year, more than 200,000 Indian students are studying at US academic institutions, representing more than 20 per cent of international students currently in the United States.

Approximately 35 per cent of Indian students on F1 status in the United States are completing Optional Practical Training.

In 2022, Indians were issued the highest numbers of H&L employment visas (65 per cent) and F1 student visas (17.5 per cent) worldwide. In 2022, over 1.2 million Indians visited the United States, making Indians one of the largest groups of international visitors to the United States.

The US Mission to India is on track to process over one million visa applications in 2023 and has processed over one-tenth of worldwide visa volume since the beginning of 2023.

The US Mission will also be interviewing the highest number of students ever between June-August, 2023. Last year Mission India issued more than 125,000 student visas – a record-breaking number.

