One last song: Ukrainian musician plays grand piano in her bombed-out family home

The lives of Ukrainians are in shambles as a result of the ongoing conflict with Russia. However, several brave and strength-giving pictures and videos demonstrating the resilience of Ukrainians have been circulating on the internet. A similar video of a woman playing piano in the midst of broken furniture and doors destroyed by a missile launched a few metres away from her building has lately gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman known as Irina Maniukina can be seen wiping some ashes from the keys before playing a lovely performance of a Frédéric Chopin melody. The camera pans to show the damage as she continues to play Chopin's 'Etude Op 25 no1', with shattered glassware, destroyed furniture and blown-out doors and windows.

The video's caption recounted what happened briefly, adding, "There is always beauty that outshines the bad in this world."

According to the New York Post,the woman returned home in Bila Tserkva (south of Kyiv) from the local market after learning that her 16-year-old daughter, Karina, had miraculously escaped a devastating missile blast less than 30 feet from their home and discovered her home had been completely wrecked. Maniukina began to play the song at this moment, while Karina recorded the moments of valor on camera.

Since it was shared on Instagram, the video has received a lot of attention from users who, while praising the woman's talent, have also expressed their sorrow at seeing her home destroyed.

Nevertheless, according to Daily Mail, the family has relocated to Lviv, near the Polish border, which Karina described it as a "very quiet and peaceful place" in comparison to her hometown.