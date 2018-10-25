One killed in Kentucky supermarket shooting - local media

(Reuters) - At least one person was killed and there were multiple other victims after a shooting at a Kroger Co supermarket near Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported on Wednesday.

A reporter for WDRB News said she spoke to a witness of the shooting who said a woman was killed by gunfire at the grocery store.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at the grocery store in Jeffersontown, about 15 miles (24 km) from downtown Louisville, according to CBS affiliate WLKY-TV. The total number of victims and their conditions were not immediately known.

A person was taken into custody following the shooting, local media reported.

A Jefferstown police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom Brown)

