One killed, four injured in Malmo shooting - Swedish police

World Reuters Jun 19, 2018 04:05:26 IST

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in the coastal city of Malmo in southern Sweden on Monday night, police said.

All five were taken to hospital after the shooting.

"An 18-year-old man died during the night," said police spokesman Stephan Soderholm.

Police were questioning witnesses after sealing off the area where the shooting took place. No arrests had been made, and police said there were no signs the incident was related to terrorism.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by John Stonestreet and Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 04:05 AM

