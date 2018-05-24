You are here:
One killed, a dozen injured in firework storage explosion in Spain

World Reuters May 24, 2018 00:07:25 IST

One killed, a dozen injured in firework storage explosion in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - One person was killed and at least 12 wounded after an explosion in a fireworks storage facility in Galicia, northern Spain, emergency services said on Wednesday.

At least four people had died in the explosion that destroyed dozens of houses and smashed windows in a four kilometre (2.5 miles) radius, Faro de Vigo newspaper reported. Emergency services could only confirm one death.

Firemen were checking house by house in the area to look for dead and injured, emergency services said.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

