One Iraqi protester killed in protest at Badr militia branch

Reuters Jul 21, 2018

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A security guard at a branch of one Iraq's most powerful paramilitary groups shot dead a protester on Friday while trying to push back a crowd hurling bricks and stones, police and medical sources said.

Two people were also wounded when angry demonstrators gathered outside the local headquarters of the Iranian-backed Badr Organisation.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 01:05 AM

