One dead, two injured in blast on outskirts of Nepal's Kathmandu; no group claims responsibility, police detain six

Kathmandu: A powerful explosion on the outskirts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu has killed at least one person and left two others injured, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred outside the headquarters of Ncell, a telecommunications company mostly owned by Malaysia-based Axiata Group Berhad.

According to eyewitnesses, a loud explosion was heard around 7:55 PM at Nakku in Lalitpur, located in the south-central part of Kathmandu.

A bomb disposal unit was rushed to the spot following the explosion, a senior police officer said. He said that a 49-year-old man was killed while two others were injured in the incident which is being probed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police have detained six persons in connection with the blast.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said that the perpetrators will soon be brought to justice.

