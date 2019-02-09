One dead in suburban train accident outside Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - One person died and eight were injured on Friday in a suburban train accident outside Barcelona, Catalan officials said.

Two trains of the Rodalies commuter rail system were involved in an accident between the cities of Sant Vicenc de Castellet and Manresa, prompting the rail service to be interrupted.

The trains collided head on, Joan Gracia, spokesman for the Catalan emergency service, told Catalan network TV3.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Peter Graff)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.