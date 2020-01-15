One dead in Spain chemical factory explosion - El Mundo

MADRID (Reuters) - One person died as a consequence of an explosion at a chemical factory in Spain's northeastern Tarragona province on Tuesday, several Spanish media, including El Mundo and El Periodico said.

La Vanguardia newspaper said on its website that the person died after a building collapsed as a consequence of the shockwave generated by the explosion.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

