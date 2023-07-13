One dead in drone attacks on Kyiv: Mayor

Ukrainian anti-aircraft troops attacked drones for the third night in a row in and around Kyiv on Thursday, causing fires and falling debris in various districts and killing at least one person, according to officials.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram that one resident’s corpse was retrieved after emergency responders extinguished a fire in the capital’s historic Podil area.

More than 500 days into Russia’s invasion, with explosions ringing in the capital and other regional cities, military authorities said Ukrainian forces were making headway with their counter-offensive on front lines in the east and south.

These included successes near the destroyed city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces took in May after months of fighting.

Klitschko reported a fire at an apartment block in Podil and claimed two persons were hurt when debris damaged one story of an apartment block in the city’s east Darnytskyi neighbourhood.

Two additional individuals were hurt in the Shevchenkivskyi neighbourhood, farther west, when a balcony of an apartment block caught fire. The centre Solomyanskyi area was also hit by debris.

Serhiy Popko, the chief of Kyiv’s military administration, described the assault as a “mass attack” by Iranian-made Shahed drones approaching from several areas.

“Anti-aircraft forces identified and destroyed about 10 foreign targets,” Popko wrote on Telegram.

Pictures on the military administration’s website showed buildings with burnt out areas or damaged facades.

The three days of assaults coincided with a NATO summit in Lithuania praised by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for providing Ukraine with “a foundation of security” for the first time since independence. He had earlier expressed a measure of frustration that no timetable was given for securing NATO membership.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Ukraine shot down 11 of 15 Iranian-made drones fired by Russia and two people were hurt in a fire caused by the attack on Kyiv. An elderly man was killed in shelling of the southern city of Kherson.

Ukraine reports progress near Bakhmut

On the front line, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Telegram: “In the Bakhmut sector, we attacked today on the southern flank around Bakhmut. There is an advance. Our defenders are digging in at their established positions.”

Maliar said Ukrainian forces had contained attempted Russian advances on towns to the north and west. In the south, they “pressed on with offensive operations” towards the Sea of Azov.

“In the past week, our defenders in the south have significantly undermined the enemy’s attacking and defensive capabilities,” she wrote.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield developments.

In its account of the front line, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had repelled 30 Ukrainian attacks in the past 24 hours in areas spanning Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It listed one of the sites of its successful operations as Klishchiivka, a village occupying heights outside Bakhmut.

Ukraine said this week its forces had control of elevated positions allowing for direct strikes on the city of Bakhmut.