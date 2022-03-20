One dead, dozens feared missing in Bangladesh after freight carrier collides with ferry
Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, with experts blaming poor maintenance, lax safety standards and overcrowding
Dhaka, Bangladesh: One person is dead and dozens more are believed missing after a bulk carrier ran over a small ferry in a river near Bangladesh's capital on Sunday.
Police said nearly two dozen people managed to swim ashore after the MV Ruposhi-9 inland cargo carrier ran over the small vessel in the Shitalakshya River, southeast of Dhaka.
Footage of the sinking aired by local media showed people shouting in alarm as the cargo vessel collided with the ferry and jumping into the polluted waterway as the craft quickly sank.
"We have recovered one body and 22 people have safely swum ashore," police inspector Aslam Mia told AFP.
Mia said the ferry was believed to be carrying more than 60 people at the time of the accident.
District administrator Monjurul Hafiz said coast guard personnel and divers were assisting with rescue efforts.
Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, with experts blaming poor maintenance, lax safety standards and overcrowding.
A ferry sank in Dhaka last June after a collision with another vessel, killing at least 32 people.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: West Indies pip Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller to keep semi-final hopes alive
Bangladesh were bundled out for 136 after restricting the West Indies to a modest 140/9 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Visitors clinch first-ever victory in Rainbow Nation with 38-run win in first ODI
Bangladesh had previously lost every match they played against the Proteas in South Africa — six Tests, nine one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals.
Bangladesh rest all-rounder Shakib for South Africa tour
After a string of poor performances in the home series against Afghanistan, Shakib on Sunday said he felt like a "passenger" in the team and was not in the right mental state to play.