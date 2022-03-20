One dead, dozens feared missing in Bangladesh after freight carrier collides with ferry

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, with experts blaming poor maintenance, lax safety standards and overcrowding

Dhaka, Bangladesh: One person is dead and dozens more are believed missing after a bulk carrier ran over a small ferry in a river near Bangladesh's capital on Sunday.

Police said nearly two dozen people managed to swim ashore after the MV Ruposhi-9 inland cargo carrier ran over the small vessel in the Shitalakshya River, southeast of Dhaka.

Footage of the sinking aired by local media showed people shouting in alarm as the cargo vessel collided with the ferry and jumping into the polluted waterway as the craft quickly sank.

"We have recovered one body and 22 people have safely swum ashore," police inspector Aslam Mia told AFP.

Mia said the ferry was believed to be carrying more than 60 people at the time of the accident.

District administrator Monjurul Hafiz said coast guard personnel and divers were assisting with rescue efforts.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, with experts blaming poor maintenance, lax safety standards and overcrowding.

A ferry sank in Dhaka last June after a collision with another vessel, killing at least 32 people.

