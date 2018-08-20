One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers

KAMPALA (Reuters) - One person died and five others were injured in Uganda on Sunday, police said, as security personnel used teargas and live bullets to disperse a demonstration against the beating up of arrested lawmakers in response to the stoning of a presidential convoy.
Police spokesman, Emilian Kayima told local media outlet NTV Uganda in the process of calming the riot a policeman had fired live bullets at a minibus that was carrying passengers.
"One policeman fired bullets in a moving taxi (minibus) with passengers, injuring six people. Unfortunately one of them died," Kayima said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by David Evans)
Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 00:05 AM
