You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers

World Reuters Aug 20, 2018 00:05:20 IST

One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers

KAMPALA (Reuters) - One person died and five others were injured in Uganda on Sunday, police said, as security personnel used teargas and live bullets to disperse a demonstration against the beating up of arrested lawmakers in response to the stoning of a presidential convoy.

Police spokesman, Emilian Kayima told local media outlet NTV Uganda in the process of calming the riot a policeman had fired live bullets at a minibus that was carrying passengers.

"One policeman fired bullets in a moving taxi (minibus) with passengers, injuring six people. Unfortunately one of them died," Kayima said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
  • Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup

Also See






From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets



Top Stories




Cricket Scores