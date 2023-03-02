Various important events occurred today, 3 March. American adventurer Steve Fossett completed a solo non-stop circumnavigation on this day in 2005 while the Star-Spangled Banner was adopted as the US national anthem on 3 March 1931. American conceptual artist Ralph McQuarrie died in Berkeley, California on this day in 2012. English neurologist Roger Bannister also breathed his last at 88 on 3 March 2018. Peace treaty was signed at Brest-Litovsk on this day in 1918 by the Central Powers. The first episode of Moonlighting was aired on American television on 3 March 1985. The first issue of Time was published on this day in 1923.

Let’s have a look at the historical incidents that happened today in detail:

2005 – Steve Fossett completed a solo nonstop circumnavigation

On 3 March 2005, American adventurer Steve Fosett became the first person to complete a nonstop solo airplane flight around the world without refuelling. Fossett landed in Kansas after over 67 hours in flight.

1931 – The Star-Spangled Banner was adopted as the national anthem of the United States through act of US Congress

The Star-Spangled Banner was officially adopted as the US national anthem by act of US Congress on this day in 1931. The Star-Spangled Banner was written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812 between United States and Great Britain.

2012 – American conceptual artist Ralph McQuarrie passed away in Berkeley, California

American conceptual artist Ralph McQuarrie died in Berkeley, California on 3 March 2012. McQuarrie made contributions to numerous classic movies. He is known for helping to create the appearance of Darth Vader in the Star Wars series.

2018 – English neurologist Roger Bannister passed away at 88

English neurologist Roger Bannister died at the age of 88 years on this day in 2018. Bannister was the first athlete who ran a mile in less than four minutes.

1918 – Peace treaty signed at Brest-Litovsk

Peace treaty was signed by the Central Powers, European coalition, with Soviet Russia at Brest-Litovsk on this day in 1918. It concluded hostilities between the Central Powers and Soviet Russia at the time of World War I.

1985 – Moonlighting’s first episode was aired on American television

The first episode of the sitcom Moonlighting was aired on American television on 3 March 1985. The series was known to be a breakthrough for American Bruce Willis, who played the role of a wisecracking private investigator.

1923 – American weekly newsmagazine Time published its first issue

The first issue of the American weekly newsmagazine Time was published on this day in 1923. The magazine was started by journalists Henry R. Luce and Briton Hadden.

