Today, 29 December, deserves a significant place in history owing to the major events that took place on this date over the years. On this day in 1937, the new, independent Irish Constitution was established, resulting in the formation of Ireland.

In 1998, Khmer Rouge leaders made public apologies on the issue of the over 1.5 million people who died during their rule. On the same day in 2015, the World Health Organization declared Guinea free of the Ebola virus, two years after the epidemic was first detected there. In 2020, renowned French designer Pierre Cardin died at the age of 98.

29 December- Historic Events:

The Irish Free State became Ireland, 1937:

On 29 December 1937, the Irish Free State’s 1922 Constitution was repealed and a new Irish Constitution was put in its place. The state was given the name of Ireland, and the Governor-General of the Irish Free State was replaced with the new post of the President of Ireland. The new constitution asserted control over all of Ireland while acknowledging that Northern Ireland would not be subject to its laws. However, in 1988, some articles were changed to reflect the fact that a united Ireland can only be achieved peacefully and with the support of the majority of the population.

Khmer Rouge leaders issue public apology, 1998:

On 29 December 1998, Khmer Rouge party leaders tendered a public apology for the 1.5 million that perished under their regime. The Khmer Rouge, led by general secretary Pol Pot, killed and persecuted Cambodians on a large scale from 1975-79, which came to be known as the ‘Cambodian Genocide’. Pot encouraged the development of a totally self-sufficient agrarian socialist society in Cambodia. In 1975, it caused the deaths of about a quarter of the population in Cambodia. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by Mao Zedong, had long backed Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge.

WHO declared Guinea free of Ebola, 2015:

The World Health Organization (WHO) certified Guinea Ebola-free on 29 December 2015, around two years after the deadly disease was first reported there. The epidemic came to an end in the country after over 28,600 cases and 11,325 fatalities were recorded. It was reported that the initial patient was found in December 2013 when an 18-month-old boy from a small community in Guinea contracted the disease from bats. A formal medical alert was released on 24 January 2014, following the discovery of five more deadly instances of diarrhoea in the region.

The WHO confirmed cases of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in March 2014 in a rural, forested area of southeast Guinea. The discovery of these cases signalled the start of the largest-ever Ebola pandemic in West Africa. This outbreak was difficult to suppress because of inadequate public health infrastructure and surveillance mechanisms, and it swiftly expanded to Guinea’s neighbours- Liberia and Sierra Leone.

French designer Pierre Cardin died, 2020:

On 29 December 2020, iconic French designer Pierre Cardin, recognised for his avant-garde styles in the 1960s and 70s, breathed his last at the age of 98. In his over 60-year-long career, Cardin was famous for his smart business decisions and his futuristic designs. He was a well-known designer of women’s clothing and a trailblazer in the creation of high fashion for men. Born on 7 July 1922, in Italy’s Venice, Cardin was the first designer to join the licensing market for perfumes, accessories, and even food in the late 1950s. He was also the first to market clothing and accessories in department stores.

