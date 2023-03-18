Many important events occurred today, 18 March. Let’s remember those historical incidents. Enrico Caruso, an Italian operatic tenor, created his phonograph recording on this day in 1902. Romanian inventor Trajan Vuia built the first monoplane, and made a flight of 12 metres on 18 March 1906. Bonnie Blair, a speed skater, was born in Cornwall, New York in the United States on this day in 1964. Soviet cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov become the first man to perform a spacewalk on 18 March 1965. Artworks were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston on this day in 1990. Chen Shui-bian got elected as Taiwan’s President on 18 March 2000. American singer-songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry passed away at the age of 90 years on this day in 2017.

Here are the historical events that were witnessed today in detail:

1902 – Enrico Caruso created his first phonograph recording

Enrico Caruso, an Italian operatic tenor, created his phonograph recording on 18 March 1902. Caruso was one of the first musicians to record his voice on a gramophone. Caruso received world recognition in 1902 after he sang in in La Bohème at Monte Carlo and in Rigoletto at London’s Covent Garden.

1906 – Trajan Vuia built the first monoplane

Romanian inventor Trajan Vuia built the first monoplane, and made a flight of 12 metres on this day in 1906. Later, French Aviator Louis Blériot developed a monoplane in 1907 and flew it across the English Channel.

1964 – Speed skater Bonnie Blair was born in Cornwall, New York

Bonnie Blair, a speed skater, was born in Cornwall, New York in the United States on this day in 1964. She is considered to be among the most successful American women athletes in Olympic competition. She won her first world sprint championship in 1989, and again took the title in 1994. She also won World Cup 500- and 1,000-metre races in 1994.

1965 – Aleksey Leonov became the first man to perform a spacewalk

Soviet cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov become the first man to perform a spacewalk after he passed through an air lock on the spacecraft Voskhod 2 on 18 March 1965.

1990 – Artworks were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston

On this day in 1990, two men pretending to be cops stole 13 works that included paintings by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer, from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The stolen art hasn’t been recovered till today.

2000 – Chen Shui-bian got elected as Taiwan’s President

Chen Shui-bian, leader of the pro-independence movement that wanted statehood for the Republic of China (Taiwan), was elected as Taiwan’s President on this day in 2000. This ended the 55-year rule of Nationalist Party.

2017 – American singer-songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry passed away at the age of 90 years

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry passed away at the age of 90 years on 18 March 2017. Berry was a leading and influential performer in rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues music. Some of his famous hits include “Roll Over Beethoven” (1956), “School Day” (1957), and “Rock and Roll Music” (1957).

