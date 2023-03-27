On this day: Notable events that occurred on 27 March

Numerous important events occurred today, 27 March that have shaped our history. Let’s look at the historical events that occurred today. Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, was quarantined on 27 March 1915. One of the best-known cellists of the 20th century Mstislav Rostropovich was born in Azerbaijan on this day in 1927. American screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino was born on 27 March 1963. A 9.2-magnitude earthquake struck south-central Alaska on this day in 1964. FDA approved Viagra for the treatment of erectile dysfunction on 27 March 1998. North Macedonia became the 30th nation to join NATO on this day in 2020.

Let’s have a look at the significant events that occurred today in detail:

1915 – Mary Mallon was kept under a quarantine

Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, was quarantined on North Brother Island, New York in the United States on 27 March 1915. Her quarantine lasted until she passed away in 1938. She was held responsible for various outbreaks of typhoid fever.

1927 – One of the best-known cellists of the 20th century Mstislav Rostropovich was born in Azerbaijan

Mstislav Rostropovich was born in Azerbaijan on this day in 1927. He was the music director of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, DC from 1977 to 1994. Rostropovich was among the best-known cellists of the 20th century.

1963 – Screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino was born, who gave movies like Reservoir Dogs

American screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino was born on 27 March 1963. His movies like Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Pulp Fiction (1994) are noted for their razor-sharp dialogue, stylised violence, and pop culture.

1964 – A 9.2-magnitude earthquake struck South-central Alaska

A 9.2-magnitude earthquake struck south-central Alaska on this day in 1964. It had released at least twice as much energy as the 1906 earthquake witnessed in San Francisco, and it was felt on land over an area of about 1,300,000 square km. It was the strongest earthquake ever reported in the United States. Due to the low population density in the state, there were only 131 fatalities, but the amount of property damage was substantial.

1998 – FDA approved Viagra for the treatment of erectile dysfunction

The drug Viagra made by pharmaceutical firm Pfizer was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat erectile dysfunction on 27 March 1998.

2020 – North Macedonia became the 30th nation to join NATO

North Macedonia became the 30th member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on this day in 2020 after it deposited its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the US State Department in Washington DC.

