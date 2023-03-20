Various important events took place today, 22 March, which played a crucial role in shaping our history. Let’s look back in time and remember these key events. American author Louis L’Amour was born on 22 March 1908. He was known for his highly popular westerns. The first Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia was hosted by Augusta National Golf Club on 22 March 1934. The Arab League was organised in Cairo by Egypt on this day in 1945. The US Senate approved the Equal Rights Amendment on 22 March 1972. Special Counsel Robert Mueller provided his report on Russian interference in the American presidential election of 2016 to US Attorney General William Barr on this day in 2019.

Let’s have a look at the notable events that occurred today in detail:

American author Louis L’Amour was born on this day in 1908 in Jamestown, North Dakota in the United States. He was famous for his westerns that provided well-researched portrayals of frontier life. Some of his popular works include Hondo (1953), Kilkenny (1954), and Guns of the Timberland (1955).

The first Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia was hosted by Augusta National Golf Club on 22 March 1934. Masters Tournament is an invitational golf tournament that has been conducted annually since 1934 from Thursday to Sunday in the first full week of April at the Augusta National Golf Club.

The Arab League was organised in Cairo by Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Transjordan (now Jordan), Saudi Arabia, and Yemen on 22 March 1945. It is a regional organisation in the Middle East.

The US Senate approved the Equal Rights Amendment on 22 March 1972. The amendment stated, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” However, the amendment failed to be ratified by the requisite majority of 38 states prior to the deadline.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller gave his report on Russian interference in the US presidential election of 2016 to the attorney general William Barr on this day in 2019. The Mueller Report could not conclusively state that US President Donald Trump committed a crime, but it also did not exonerate him.

