Various significant incidents took place today, 11 March 2023. WHO declared that the COVID-19 outbreak was a pandemic on this very day in 2020. In 1918, US reported its first cases of Spanish flu. Late UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson was born on this day in 1916. African American civil rights leader Ralph David Abernathy was born on 11 March 1926 in Linden, Alabama in US. Lithuania became the first Soviet republic to get independence from the USSR. On 11 March 1990, Madrid in Spain witnessed a series of terrorist attacks on this day in 2004. Japan faced devastating earthquake and tsunami on this day in 2011.

Let’s have a look at the notable events that took place today in detail:

2020 – WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared on 11 March, 2020 that the COVID-19 outbreak was a pandemic. WHO’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had stated that WHO is very concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity of the outbreak. He asked the countries to immediately take action for containing the virus.

1918 – US reported its first cases of Spanish flu

On this day in 1918, United States had registered the first cases of Spanish flu. Spanish flu is known to be most severe influenza outbreak of the 20th century. It was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history in terms of total number of fatalities.

1916 – Late UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson was born

British politician Harold Wilson was born on this day in Huddersfield, Yorkshire in England on this day in 1916. Wilson had led the Labour Party to victory in four general elections and served as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom from 1964 to 1970 and from 1974 to 1976.

1926 – Ralph David Abernathy was born in Linden, Alabama

African American civil rights leader Ralph David Abernathy was born on 11 March 1926 in Linden, Alabama in US. Abernathy was the chief abide and closest associate of Martin Luther King, Jr during the 1950s to 1960s.

1990 – Lithuania became the first Soviet republic to get independence from the USSR.

After a vote in parliament, Lithuania became the first Soviet republic to declare independence form the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

2004 – Madrid faced a series of terrorist attacks

Madrid in Spain witnessed a series of terrorist attacks on 11 March 2004. A total of 10 bombs exploded on three different rail stations that were detonated by Islamist militants. The explosions killed 191 people injured 1,800 others.

2011 – Japan faced a devastating earthquake and tsunami

As earthquake struck the north-eastern coast of Honshu, Japan on this day in 2011 that led to widespread damage in the country. It also triggered a devastating tsunami that led to a major nuclear accident.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.