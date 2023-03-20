On this day: Historical events that took place on 20 March
Read to know about some historical events that took place on 20 March
As decades have passed, we have witnessed some of the most profound changes in human history. Starting from a pandemic to a range of wars, technological advancements, achievements in civil rights, advances in the fields of science and medicine, and finally the formation and collision of governments, a lot has happened in the past. Apart from that, progressive ideas have also emerged and transformed the world in ways we could never have predicted. Speaking of them, while it is important to know about some major events, we’ll examine some significant historical events that happened on today’s date i.e., 20 March.
1957 – Spike Lee was born
Known for taking an uncompromising and provocative approach to controversial matters revolving around race relations, political issues, urban crime, and violence through his films, American filmmaker Spike Lee was born on 20 March 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.
1969 – John Lennon and Yoko Ono got married
After dating for a couple of years when Beatles founder John Lennon was already married to his first wife, he got married to Japanese artist and musician Yoko Ono in what can be called a “characteristically bold and vocal” fashion on this date.
1987 – AZT was approved by FDA
It was on 20 March 1987 when AZT or azidothymidine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in line with the treatment of AIDS. Notably, AZT is also the first antiretroviral drug to be approved for the treatment of the disease.
