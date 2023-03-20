As decades have passed, we have witnessed some of the most profound changes in human history. Starting from a pandemic to a range of wars, technological advancements, achievements in civil rights, advances in the fields of science and medicine, and finally the formation and collision of governments, a lot has happened in the past. Apart from that, progressive ideas have also emerged and transformed the world in ways we could never have predicted. Speaking of them, while it is important to know about some major events, we’ll examine some significant historical events that happened on today’s date i.e., 20 March.

1957 – Spike Lee was born

Known for taking an uncompromising and provocative approach to controversial matters revolving around race relations, political issues, urban crime, and violence through his films, American filmmaker Spike Lee was born on 20 March 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

1969 – John Lennon and Yoko Ono got married

After dating for a couple of years when Beatles founder John Lennon was already married to his first wife, he got married to Japanese artist and musician Yoko Ono in what can be called a “characteristically bold and vocal” fashion on this date.

1987 – AZT was approved by FDA

It was on 20 March 1987 when AZT or azidothymidine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in line with the treatment of AIDS. Notably, AZT is also the first antiretroviral drug to be approved for the treatment of the disease.

In what came to be known as the largest terrorist attack with the use of a warfare nerve agent, the Tokyo subway sarin attack took place on the morning of 20 March 1995. The attack was carried out by the leaders of AUM Shinrikyo where the nerve gas sarin (isopropyl methylphosphonofluoridate) was used inside subway trains in Tokyo, Japan, leaving around 13 people dead and over 6,000 injured.

