From India to the United States, a number of major happenings occurred today, etching the date of 28 January forever in history. On this day in 1915, the US Coast Guard was established, combining the Revenue Cutter Service and the Life-saving Service. On the same day in 1950, two years after India became a republic, the Supreme Court was inaugurated. The Danish patent for the famous Lego blocks was filed by toymaker Godtfred Kirk on 28 January 1958. On that very day in 1986, the US space shuttle Challenger exploded seconds after its launch.

28 January- Historic Events:

The foundation of the US Coast Guard; 1915:

The United States Coast Guard was formed by an act of Congress on 28 January 1915, following a merger between the US Revenue Cutter Service and the US Lifesaving Service. The U.S. Coast Guard serves as a humanitarian and defence service. It secures US sovereignty while defending the country’s maritime borders, as well as its economic and security interests abroad by protecting marine routes for trade and communication across large territorial waters. In terms of size and strength, the US Coast Guard is currently the world’s largest and most powerful coast guard.

The Supreme Court of India inaugurated; 1950:

The Supreme Court of India was inaugurated on 28 January 1950, two days after India became a sovereign and democratic republic, achieving full independence from the British Empire. The inauguration ceremony was organised in the Parliament building, which had previously held hearings for the Federal Court of India from 1937 and 1950. Earlier, proceedings of the Supreme Court were conducted in a section of the Parliament House before it was moved to its current structure in 1958.

Lego block’s patent; 1958:

On 28 January 1958, Godtfred Kirk filed for a Danish patent for the Lego block which became one of the most popular toys in the mid-20th century. Kirk’s father Ole Kirk Christiansen founded a company of wooden toys in 1932. LEGO blocks originated in one of his workshops in Billund, Denmark. Two years later, Christiansen renamed his company Lego after the native phrase “leg godt” which translates to “play well.” The first plastic LEGO brick, which served as a precursor for its iconic block with interlocking screws on top and tubes on the bottom, was created in 1949.

The space shuttle ‘Challenger’ exploded; 1986:

On 28 January 1986, the US space shuttle orbiter Challenger disappeared into the air following a massive explosion just 73 seconds after its launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral. Central Florida was hit by a severe cold wave the night before the launch, which left the launch pad covered in thick ice. On the day of the launch, the liftoff also got delayed due to the same reason.

The unfortunate event claimed the lives of all seven people onboard, including a school teacher named Christa McAuliffe who had been the first American civilian to travel to space. Bodies of the deceased could not be rescued as the debris rained into the Atlantic Ocean.

