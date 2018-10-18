You are here:
On Brexit, Britain's May urges EU to do 'difficult deal' once again

Oct 18, 2018

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the other leaders of the European Union on Wednesday to help secure a Brexit agreement, saying they had done "difficult deals" before and could again.

"We have shown we can do difficult deals together constructively. I remain confident of a good outcome," a government official quoted her telling the other EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.

In her concluding comments before the leaders began dinner without her, she said: "The last stage will need courage, trust and leadership on both sides."

