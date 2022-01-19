Omicron: Know about most prevalent symptoms, tests and isolation methods to fight COVID-19

As per an analysis by a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose are the four most common symptoms of the Omicron variant

The world has recently been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. With the virus spreading rapidly, the rise in cases has created much panic and confusion among people regarding the new COVID strain. However, the new Omicron variant has been considered milder than the previous SARs-COV-2 strains, according to experts.

Prevalent Symptoms of Omicron

As compared to the previous strains, Omicron causes less damage to lungs and affects the upper respiratory system more. Hence, the symptoms of the virus are cold-like and mild. As per an analysis by a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose are the four most common symptoms of the Omicron variant.

The Head of UK’s ZOE COVID study application and Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, Mr Tim Spector has urged all those suffering with cold-like symptoms to get tested immediately as mild fever, fatigue, scratchy throat, body pain, night sweats without any sign of loss of sense of smell and taste can signal an Omicron infection. Omicron symptoms could also resemble a common cold or flu as it is less likely to involve the lungs and largely affects the respiratory system.

As per the data obtained from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study which uses a smartphone app to record how people suffering from COVID feel every day, loss of smell ranks 17th on the list of COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing and Isolation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that it takes around five to six days for the symptoms to show. However, the symptoms can also take 14 days to show up.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that those affected with COVID-19 may be most contagious a few days or after the onset of symptoms. Hence, when a patient begins to develop symptoms, it is advised to get tested without delay.

In case you are found to be positive, isolate yourself for at least 5 days from the day you were tested positive. Even if you develop symptoms and have not undergone a test, begin to isolate yourself.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has advised citizens to isolate themselves irrespective of being symptomatic or asymptomatic. An isolation of seven to 10 days is recommended along with rapid-antigen and RT-PCR test which can reportedly detect COVID-19 from the third day after the viral exposure to the eight day.

Amidst the growing number of cases, one is advised to stay indoors, step out only for necessary chores and double-mask in order to stay protected and safe from the virus.