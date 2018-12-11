Olympus Medical pleads guilty to failing to file events notice - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Olympus Medical Systems Corp. and a former senior executive in Japan pleaded guilty on Monday to failing to file required adverse event notices about infection outbreaks linked to one of its medical devices, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Olympus Medical Systems, a subsidiary of Olympus Corp <7733.T> , pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing misbranded medical devices and former executive Hisao Yabe, 62, pleaded guilty to one count, the department said in a statement. The company was fined $80 million and ordered to pay a $5 million criminal forfeiture under the plea deal.

Tokyo-based Olympus Medical Systems did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

