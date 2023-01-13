Old video of men skipping wedding reception to save dog goes viral

The internet is loaded with animal rescue videos, which honestly makes everyone’s day brighter. From inspiring users to unveiling heroes living amidst us, these animal rescue videos surely make one of the most viral contents on the internet. Clips of human beings showcasing their utmost bravery are loved to such an extent that sometimes old videos start resurfacing on the internet. With that being said, one such viral video is once again making rounds on the internet. The video has won the internet, as it exhibits a man who skipped a wedding celebration to rescue a dog hanging on the side of an overflowing river. Towards the end of the clip, another man can be seen joining the former. While the video has created much buzz on the internet, it was posted last year on Reddit and the chances are high that even if you have seen it before, it will bring a big smile to your face.

This time the video started circulating on the internet after it was shared by an Instagram page called Good News Movement. Taking to its caption the Instagram page revealed that the men heard the stranded dog in distress, while they were attending a wedding reception. The caption of the video reads, “While attending a wedding reception, these two men heard a dog in distress. The heroes immediately jumped into action to rescue the terrified pup.”

The now-viral video opens by showing a man, dressed in a formal ensemble, walking to the edge of the river, as he hears some voice. This is when the video shows the text written on it that reads, “Groomsman hears crying during a wedding and goes to investigate.” After witnessing a dog clinging to the edge, he can be seen immediately removing his blazer and hanging it on a nearby rod. After a few seconds, he can be seen lying on his stomach and trying to reach the dog. A moment later, another man can be seen joining him, and after the first man explains the scenario, he can be seen holding his lower body while his friend attempts to reach the dog. Next the footage shows the man literally hanging his upper body from the edge, when he grabs one of the dog’s paws. He can be seen pulling the dog up with the help of its paw.

The moment he pulls it up, another man can be seen gripping it through its neck and keeping it on the surface. Next, the video comes to the conclusion, with the first man inviting the rescued dog to the wedding, and after going away for a moment it was seen following him.

As the video is going viral on Instagram now, several people took to the comments section to laud their bravery. One user commented, “Omg such a relief to see he is safe! Poor puppy thankfully these men were there to help him.” Another wrote, “They had their priorities straight! Help an animal in need, then help friends celebrate!” A third user wrote, “This is one post that makes me believe some humans are angels in disguise or can be heroes for others. Thank God for them, may these guys be more blessed. Hugs from the Philippines.”

