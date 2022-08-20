In the video, the jaguar stalks the crocodile for some time while hiding in the bushes. Then, it jumps into the river to attack the giant reptile.

Videos of an animal preying on other animals often give us an adrenaline rush. But what if we told you that two strong predators tried to hunt each other down? Yes, in an incident caught on camera, a jaguar fearlessly hunted down a crocodile. The clip was originally shared by Vahşi Hayatlar on Twitter two years ago on 16 April, 2020. But it went viral recently, and has gathered over 2.6 million views. It has also received more than 27,900 likes. In the video, the jaguar stalks the crocodile for some time while hiding in the bushes. Then, it jumps into the river to attack the giant reptile.

Pointing out to the way jaguar jumped into the river, Vahşi Hayatlar captioned his post, “’Mekan basmak’ nasıl olur, işte böyle olur. (Here's what it's like to ‘press space’).”.

Have a look at this video:

"Mekan basmak" nasıl olur, işte böyle olur. pic.twitter.com/4ruv2R4QUH — Vahşi Hayatlar (@VahsiHayatlar) April 15, 2020



In the river, the two predators can be seen struggling for their lives while mercilessly battling with each other. The jaguar wins the fight, and emerges out of the river carrying the crocodile in its jaws.

Unlike many wild cats, jaguars don’t avoid water, and are excellent swimmers. They have adapted themselves to live in wet environments. The bite of jaguars is more powerful than any other big cats. Their teeth are so strong that they can bite through the thick hides of crocodiles and the hard shells of turtles. There are around 173,000 jaguars left in the world now. Most of these big cats live in the Amazon rainforest and the Pantanal, the largest tropical wetland.

As for crocs, the jaws of the reptile can apply 3,700 pounds of pressure per square inch. This makes them capable of biting through a human arm or leg without any problem. For comparison, human jaws are capable of applying 100 pounds of pressure per square inch. When a crocodile loses its tooth, the new one quickly grows. These giant reptiles can go through 8,000 teeth over a lifetime.

