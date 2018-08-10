Oklahoma teenager who killed family sentenced to life in prison

(Reuters) - An Oklahoma judge sentenced a 19-year-old on Thursday to five consecutive life sentences after he was convicted of joining his older brother in bludgeoning and stabbing their parents and three siblings to death in 2015, court documents showed.

Michael Bever who was 16 at the time of the killings, was found guilty in May by a jury in a Tulsa County District Court of five counts of first-degree murder along with assault and battery with intent to kill in connection with his attack on a sibling who survived.

The five consecutive life sentences from Judge Sharon Holmes effectively mean Bever will serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The brothers used knives, a hatchet and other weapons to kill their parents, David and April Bever, two brothers and a sister in July 2015 in their home in Broken Arrow, a suburb of Tulsa.

Bever's older brother, Robert, who was 18 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in September 2016 after pleading guilty to five counts of murder.

Michael Bever, who was charged as an adult along with his brother but was ineligible for the death penalty because of his age, opted to go to trial.

A sister who was 13 at the time survived the attack and a two-year-old child was found unharmed.

Police said the brothers told them they wanted to be known as famous criminals and launch a nationwide killing spree.

After a 911 call led Broken Arrow officers to the home where they discovered the blood-splattered crime scene, Robert and Michael Bever were tracked down by dogs in woods near the house.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin Texas; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Susan Thomas)

