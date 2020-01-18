Oil exports from eastern and central Libyan oil ports to be shut - NOC source

CAIRO (Reuters) - Oil exports from eastern and central Libyan oil ports will be shut from Saturday resulting in the loss of 700,000 barrels a day, a source at state oil firm NOC said on Friday.

The closure of the ports with the exception of the Zueitina port had been ordered by the Libyan National Army (LNA) faction of Khalifa Haftar, which controls east and central Libya, the source said.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis, writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.