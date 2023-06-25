Ohio woman charged with murder after leaving 16-months baby home alone for 10 days and going on vacation

A woman from Ohio, Kristel Candelario, was arrested and charged with murder after her 16-month-old daughter, Jailyn, was found unresponsive at home.

According to the police, Candelario had left the baby alone and unattended for approximately 10 days while she went on vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the child’s body showed no signs of trauma.

However, investigators determined that the baby had tragically passed away during the period of neglect.

When Candelario returned home, she discovered her daughter in an extremely dehydrated state. The baby’s pen, as described by a detective in the arrest affidavit, was filled with soiled blankets and a bottom liner saturated with urine and feces.

Candelario is currently held in the Cuyahoga County Jail with a $1 million bond. Online court records indicate that she was employed at Citizens Academy Glenville, an elementary school in Cleveland, but has since been fired from her position.

Reportedly, the accused woman’s neighbours described Jailyn as a joyful and curious baby. Some neighbors mentioned that it was not the first time Candelario had allegedly left her daughter unattended, despite their warnings.

