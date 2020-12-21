Ohio customer leaves $5,600 tip to split among entire staff at Toledo's Souk for Christmas

The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was dining at Toledo's Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar on 12 December and left the massive tip for all 28 employees, including the ones who were not working on that particular day

In the spirit of the holiday season amid a raging pandemic, a customer at a restaurant in Toledo, Ohio, left a $5,600 tip for the entire staff to split for Christmas, reported CNN.

According to the report, the guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was dining at Toledo's Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar on 12 December and left the massive tip for all 28 employees, including the ones who were not working on that particular day. After the employees divided the huge tip, each got to go home with $200.

Speaking to CNN, Moussa Salloukh, the owner and chef of Souk revealed that he has been staying out of the kitchen to give employees hours to get through and put Christmas gifts for their children under the tree, so the tip was huge for them. The report added that multiple employees who were not able to afford a Christmas tree or presents for their family due to the pandemic, told Salloukh that the tip was the only thing that did not ruin Christmas for them.

The official Facebook page of Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar shared the image of the generous tip alongside the caption that read, “Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people."

Chef Moussa Salloukh in the caption, further added that while December is a month for their employees to earn money and buy family gifts, put a bit into savings or take care of lingering expenses, COVID restrictions and guidelines meant that this was not going to happen for them this year. He added that the heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very much appreciated.

The caption, however, did give a hint towards the identity of the generous patron as the chef wrote, "The words “Thank You” seem inadequate for this gift... but Thank You Billy, for your generous spirit and for making a difference in the lives of people I care a lot about this holiday season."

The post had a number of Facebook users congratulate the anonymous tipper for his generosity. While one person thanked him for making the holidays possible for so many hardworking people who took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, another posted, "Billy" is one generous person! In a world of so much darkness and negativity, its people like this that bring back the light." A third person even added that the “trickle down” effect of his gift will fill many hearts and even compared the patron to a “bright light during these most difficult times."