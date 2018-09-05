You are here:
Oh fish! Utah Division of Wildlife Resources uses a bizarre technique to restock its lakes

World FP Staff Sep 05, 2018 20:11:27 IST

Ever seen a plane drop fish into a lake? The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has tweeted a video of an aircraft dropping trout into a lake in the US state. The purpose, they explained, is to keep Utah's high-mountain lakes stocked with fish.

Shared on 22 August, the video explained that since the fish are tiny, more than 95 percent of them could survive the drop.

Popular for hiking, camping and trekking, Utah receives scores of tourists, who also enjoy trout fishing. For this, the lakes need to be restocked, and what better way to do so than the wildlife body's unique method.

One reason to opt for dropping the fish from a plane is that several hills in the region are cut off from natural motorways. Alternate ways to transport the fish would harm them as long travel leads to a higher mortality rate and they die from stress in transit.

The video gained popularity on social media and was widely shared. Many were amused by the clip, while a few raised concerns about this 'extreme restocking'.


