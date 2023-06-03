Odisha Train Accident: Russia President Vladimir Putin expresses grief at Balasore crash

Odisha Train Crash: Russia President Vladimir Putin has expressed grief at the Odisha train collision that took place on Friday evening in Balasore district.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha,” the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.

“We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured,” the statement added.

A host of countries from around the world have expressed their condolences at the mishap.

The PMO announced in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Odisha in order to review the situation in the wake of the horrific train accident in Balasore district.

Earlier, PM Modi had convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train6 accident, according to government sources.

PM Modi expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railway Minsiter Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi paid a visit to the hospital in Balasore to meet those injured in the Odisha train accident.

The death toll in the horrific train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha has risen to 261.

According to state chief secretary Pradeep Jena, more than 900 people have been injured in the accident which saw three trains collide with each other on Friday evening.

(With agency inputs)

