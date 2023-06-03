Odisha Train Accident: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles Balasore mishap

Odisha Train Crash: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condoled the Odisha train accident that took place in Balasore district on Friday evening.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Russia President Vladimir Putin has also expressed grief at the Odisha train collision.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha,” the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.

“We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured,” the statement added.

A host of countries from around the world have expressed their condolences at the mishap.

The PMO announced in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Odisha in order to review the situation in the wake of the horrific train accident in Balasore district.

Earlier, PM Modi had convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train6 accident, according to government sources.

PM Modi expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

