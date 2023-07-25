Obama's 'beloved' chef drowns in a pond outside house in Massachusetts

A sad incident occurred over the weekend near the former president Barack Obama’s residence on Martha’s Vineyard, as his personal chef lost his life while paddleboarding.

The Massachusetts state police confirmed on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Tafari Campbell, aged 45 and hailing from Dumfries, Virginia, was found in the Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, following a search that began on Sunday evening.

A concerned citizen had alerted the authorities after witnessing Campbell’s struggles in the water, leading to his disappearance beneath the surface.

Campbell was a dedicated employee of the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard during this incident.

According to reports, the Obamas were not present at the residence when the accident took place.

In a statement, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, expressed their deep sorrow at the loss of Campbell, who had been an integral part of their family. The couple recounted their first encounter with him during his tenure as a talented sous chef at the White House, praising his culinary skills and his ability to bring people together through food.

They fondly remembered him as a warm, fun, and exceptionally kind individual who brightened their lives.

After the Obamas left the White House, Campbell continued to work with the family, and they valued his presence immensely.

The search for Campbell began on Sunday evening, around 8 pm, after a fellow paddleboarder reported his disappearance in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond.

Although the search was suspended late on Sunday, it resumed on Monday, aided by sonar technology from a boat.

The search team successfully located Campbell’s body at 10 am, approximately 100 feet (30 meters) from the shore, at a depth of about 8 feet (2.4 meters). He was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Campbell leaves behind his grieving wife, Sherise, and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin, whom the Obamas extended their heartfelt condolences to.