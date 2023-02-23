Number of migrants arriving in British communities is causing 'unsustainable' pressures: Home Secretary Suella Braverman

New Delhi: Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said the number of migrants arriving in British communities is causing ‘unsustainable’ pressures.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Braverman said, “It is clear and undeniable that there are really serious pressures on communities, and saying so does not make you racist or bigoted.”

‘I very much understand people’s frustrations with hotels being occupied by large numbers of illegal immigrants or asylum seekers.

‘Violence is never acceptable and intimidation, harassment, any forms of abuse to anybody should be condemned and I condemn them in the fullest possible terms,” she added.

Who is Suella Braverman?

Suella Braverman was born in London’s Harrow.

She is the daughter of Uma and Christie Fernandes, a Tamil Hindu-origin and Christian Goan-origin couple who came to England during the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius.

While her father worked for a housing association in UK, her mother was appointed by National Health Service and worked as a nurse for nearly 45 years. Braverman’s interest in the field stems from her parents’ association with local politics.

Uma served as a councillor for 16 years and Christie was a campaigner for locals.

After attending a local state school, Suella went to Heathfield private school in London where she won a scholarship. From here she went on to study Law at Queen’s College, Cambridge University, followed by gaining a Master’s Degree in European and French Law from the Pantheon-Sorbonne in Paris before qualifying as an Attorney in the New York State.

According to a report by The Guardian, Braverman showed ambition to become an MP at a very young age and attended Conservative events in Harrow.

Before being elected in Fareham in 2015, she had fought for several Labour and Liberal Democratic-dominated seats.

In 2018, she married Rael Braverman, a manager at Mercedes. They have two children.

Suella was appointed Brexit minister in 2018 by then prime minister Theresa May, her first ministerial job.

However, her role as a Brexit minister was short-lived as she soon resigned from the post after the then Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, stepped down from his post over a disagreement with May’s proposed divorce deal with the European Union.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson brought her back into the fold by appointing her attorney-general in 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.