Gaddafi's last words: 'Don't shoot me'

8:00 pm: Gaddafi's body taken to a mosque.

7:58 pm: NTC to announce the liberation of Libya soon.

7:05 pm: Body taken to a secret location in Misrata.

6:57 pm: The EU has hailed the "end of an era of despotism": AFP.

6:52 pm: Al Arabia TV says via Twitter that NTC forces killed Gaddafi, not NATO: NTC spokesman.

6:50 pm: Reuters reports that Gaddafi's corpse has arrived in Misrata, citing Al-Arabiya TV. Al-Arabiya says the media will be allowed to film the body.

6:49 pm: A Libyan NTC military official has confirmed to Reuters that the photo released earlier is that of Muammar Gaddafi

6:46 pm: Al Jazeera reports that Gaddafi's son Mutassim has been caught alive.

6:39 pm: Guardian live blog reports an NTC soldier telling Sky News:

"Somebody shot him with a 9mm." Another soldier says he was shot in the belly. This happened at 12.30, the soldiers say - but it is unclear if they mean am or pm. The other soldier says he saw it with his own eyes and that he hit Gaddafi with a shoe - a sign of severe disrespect in the Middle East.

6.10 pm The Libyan National Transitionary Council has confirmed Gaddafi's death, and AFP has released an image reportedly shot on a cellphone camera by a soldier. NTC officials said that Gaddafi died from wounds he received during his capture.

6.03 pm: The BBC says, "The capital city has erupted in celebration," says the BBC's Caroline Hawley in Tripoli. "The more we do not get denials from the NTC, the more people will believe it is true," she says."

5:53: ANI Tweeted: #NATO confirms airstrikes on pro-#Gaddafi vehicles near #Sirte, yet to confirm if Gaddafi was in those cars

5:51 pm: AFP reports that NTC's spokesman, Jalal al-Gallal, and its military spokesman, Abdul-Rahman Busin, as saying the reports of Gaddafi's death have not yet been confirmed.

5:49 pm: Reuters quoted NTC official Abdel Majid Mlegta saying Gaddafi was captured and wounded in both legs as he tried to flee and was also hit in the head." "There was a lot of firing against his group and he died."

5:44 pm: NTC will shortly hold a press conference which will hopefully clarify the situation.

A senior commander in Libya's transitional authorities says they have captured former Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi, reported the BBC; he was wounded and still breathing. Arab Channel Al Jazeera has said he has been killed, the colonel died of wounds sustained during his reported capture in Sirte.

Reuters tweeted out saying, "Muammar Gaddafi captured and wounded in both legs — National Transitional Council (NTC) official Abdel Majid." Was shot in the head while trying to flee.

Reuters also quoted the Libyan govt fighter saying Gaddafi was hiding in a hole in Sirte, shouting "don't shoot, don't shoot".

The news came after transitional forces claimed control of Sirte, Col Gaddafi's birthplace and the last city where fighters loyal to him had held out.

However, the news still remains unconfirmed. The US state department says it cannot confirm reports of Gaddafi's capture. Reuters reported that they are checking reports of the capture.

Gaddafi spokesman Moussa Ibrahim has also been captured, sources have said.

Col Gaddafi came to power in Libya in 1969. He was toppled in an uprising that began in February.

NTC fighters hoisted the red, black and green national flag above a large utilities building in the centre of a newly-captured Sirte neighbourhood and celebratory gunfire broke out among their ecstatic and relieved comrades.

Hundreds of NTC troops had surrounded the Mediterranean coastal town for weeks in a chaotic struggle that killed and wounded scores of the besieging forces and an unknown number of defenders.

NTC fighters said there were a large number of corpses inside the last redoubts of the Gaddafi troops. It was not immediately possible to verify that information.

