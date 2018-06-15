You are here:
NSG plenary to witness renewed push for India's membership as two-day meeting starts in Latvia today

World Press Trust of India Jun 15, 2018 13:21:58 IST

There will be a renewed push from India for its bid to become a member of the 48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) at the two-day meeting of the bloc in Latvia which got underway on Friday.

The NSG logo. Image courtesy: NSG website

India had applied for the NSG membership in 2016, but it was blocked by China which insists that New Delhi is not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

India's cause is expected to get support from countries such as the US, Russia and France, which have been strong votaries of New Delhi's inclusion into the club. This is also the first NSG plenary after India became a member of all the three export control regimes — Missile Technical Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016, the Australia Group in 2017 and the Wassenaar Arrangement in 2018. Incidentally, China is not a member of any of these three groups.

New Delhi has been reaching out to Beijing to relax their objections pertaining to India's membership. On 10 April, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security) in the Ministry of External Affairs Pankaj Sharma had met Beijing's top interlocutor Wang Xun, the head of the disarmament division in the Chinese government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met twice in Wuhan (in April) and Qingdao (in June) and have held discussions on a wide range of issues. There has also been an intensive engagement involving top officials of both the governments.

However, Beijing's nod for India's membership is unlikely to come as it wants the membership bid of India and Pakistan to be treated in the same manner. Pakistan had applied for the NSG membership a few days after India submitted its application. Like India, Pakistan, too, has tested its nuclear arsenal and is not a signatory to the NPT. However, India has cited its strong non-proliferation record to buttress its case.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 13:21 PM

