Novichok poisoning case: US slaps sanctions on Russia over 'lethal' nerve agent attack in Britain

World Agence France-Presse Aug 09, 2018 08:57:02 IST

Washington: The US said on Thursday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia, as it accused the government in Moscow of using a "lethal" nerve agent in an attempted assassination in Britain.

The State Department said the sanctions were in response to "the use of a 'Novichok' nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal" — a former Russian double agent — and his daughter Yulia in March.

"The government of the Russian Federation has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

The new sanctions, details of which were not released, were to take effect following a 15-day Congressional notification period, she said.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 08:57 AM

