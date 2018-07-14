Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Novichok poisoning case: UK police find 'small bottle' containing Soviet-made nerve agent at victim's house in Amnesbury

World Agence France-Presse Jul 14, 2018 12:19:12 IST

London: British police said on Friday they have found a "small bottle" containing the Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok in the home of one of two Britons who fell ill from the substance last month.

"On Wednesday, 11 July, a small bottle was recovered during searches of Charlie Rowley's house in Amesbury," police said in a statement, four months after a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with the same substance.

"Scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok," the statement said, adding that the test were carried out at the Porton Down defence laboratory which first identified the substance.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Rowley, 45, and his partner Dawn Sturgess, 44, collapsed at his house within hours of each other on 30 June.

Sturgess died on Sunday, while Rowley has regained consciousness and is no longer in a critical condition.

Police said they had been able to speak to him "briefly".

The incident came after former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who have both since recovered, collapsed on a bench on 4 March in the nearby city of Salisbury, southwest England, sparking an international diplomatic crisis after Britain blamed Russia for the attack.

Moscow has strongly denied any involvement in the poisoning.

The police said further testing was trying to establish whether the substance that affected Rowley and Sturgess was from the same batch as was used against the Skripals.

"Inquiries are under way to establish where the bottle came from and how it came to be in Charlie's house," police said.

Neil Basu, head of UK counter-terrorism police, which are heading up the probe, said the discovery was "a significant and positive development".

"However, we cannot guarantee that there isn't more of the substance left and cordons will remain in place for some considerable time," he said.

"This is to allow thorough searches to continue as a precautionary measure for public safety and to assist the investigation team."


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 12:19 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores