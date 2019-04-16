Notre-Dame fire: World expresses grief over loss of heritage as Paris's famous cathedral structure goes up in flames

A massive fire consumed France's Notre-Dame Cathedral on Monday, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark. Firefighters saved the main bell towers and outer walls from collapse before bringing the blaze under control. Reuters
Flames that began in the early evening burst rapidly through the roof of the eight-centuries-old cathedral and engulfed the spire, which toppled, quickly followed by the entire roof. Reuters
Distraught Parisians and stunned tourists gazed in disbelief as the inferno raged at the cathedral, which sits on the Ile de la Cite, an island in the River Seine and marks the very centre of Paris. AP
Thousands of onlookers lined bridges over the Seine and along its embankments. Some sang liturgical music in harmonies late into the night as they stood vigil, while others recited prayers. AP
Firefighters battled smoke and falling drops of molten lead as they tried to rescue some of Notre-Dame’s treasures. One firefighter was seriously injured in the process — the only reported casualty. AP
World leaders expressed shock and sent condolences to the French people. “The worst has been avoided,” French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the scene shortly before midnight. Reuters
The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, features in Victor Hugo’s classic novel “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.” It is a UNESCO World Heritage site that attracts millions of tourists every year. Visuals from inside the cathedral reflecting the damage caused by the fire. Reuters
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 10:03:20 IST