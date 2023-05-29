‘Not with your tattoos’: Chinese employer’s weird demand baffles job seekers

A factory boss in China refused to hire two people unless they had their tattoos removed permanently. A report in South China Morning Post triggered a debate on the issue with a raging discussion on discrimination at the workplace as well as sticking to age-old stereotypes.

According to media reports, the case involves two young men, aged 17 and 22, who were in the initial stages of employment with the firm at the time of the incident.

One of them was confronted by the boss during an inspection at the factory. The boss said that the factory does not hire people with tattoos, regardless of where they are engraved. The lady boss added that such body art could be detrimental to the future prospect of those involved.

She said, “While I assume that you both are sincere and honest, having tattoos leaves an impression of being less reputable or disobedient.”

The woman said that tattoos may negatively impact the company’s culture. “Young people should be positive, energetic and proactive. Tattoos themselves wouldn’t directly interfere with their work, but they may negatively ‘impact’ the company’s culture. As a company, it is our social responsibility to provide education and guidance to young people. No matter how much backlash I receive, I will try to educate them If I can.”

She added that once the men remove their tattoos, she can hire them and she would happily pay for the procedure. Both men agreed to the plan.

According to media reports, workplace discrimination in China has been escalating in recent years, particularly among individuals over the age of 35 and women “married but without children”, whose ability to balance family responsibilities and work commitments has been questioned.

The story has resonated with many users on social media.

“It’s absolutely discrimination. Does having tattoos necessarily mean someone is not professional? Can we allow a bit more openness and acceptance?” said one person on social media.

Another user wrote, “If you have the freedom to have tattoos, then I have the freedom to choose whether I employ you or not.”

