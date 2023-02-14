'Not sure': Ex-British envoy to UK junks Sunak's claim of 'watertight capabilities' against China 'spy' balloons

Westminster: A former British envoy to the US and ex-national security adviser Tuesday expressed doubts about PM Rishi Sunak’s assertion that the UK has “watertight capabilities” to cope with Chinese “spy” balloons.

As per The Guardian, when asked if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was correct in claiming that the UK has a “watertight rapid response to intercept these kinds of activities”, Lord Kim Darroch said he wasn’t really certain.

“I’m not,” he said, “but I wouldn’t want the audience to become very concerned.”

“I’m not because I believe we have underinvested in defence for the past few decades—some may even argue ever since the end of the cold war—and we don’t have all the tools and gear we truly need, plus there are certain gaps in the technology our armed forces currently use,” he added.

“We will therefore have some capability, albeit I’m not sure if it’s as complete as the prime minister claims,” he said.

“However, I believe that we are capable enough for people to rest comfortably in their beds,” he said.

In addition, he continued, “I think it’s still well-known technology and it’s still basically monitoring, still basically spying, and the reality is that an awful lot of that goes on everywhere, unless we uncover something new.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.