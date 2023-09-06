Not so 'proud' anymore: Tarrio's 22-year sentence shakes Capitol Riot fallout

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in organizing the US Capitol riot.

The punishment became the longest sentence given to a key figure involved in the attack on the heart of American democracy.

Tarrio, aged 39, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy, an offense dating back to the US Civil War, along with other charges in May.

It’s worth noting that Tarrio was not physically present in Washington during the riot, but he played a significant role in planning the participation of the far-right group.

Over 1,100 individuals have been apprehended and charged in connection with the events of the Capitol riot.

Before his sentencing on Tuesday, Tarrio expressed remorse to both law enforcement and the residents of Washington, D.C., for his involvement in the chaotic events of January 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Wearing an orange jail uniform, Tarrio admitted, “I am deeply ashamed and regretful that my actions caused pain and suffering.” He continued, saying, “I will carry this shame with me for the rest of my life.”

Tarrio also recognized his own arrogance, which led him to believe he was unjustly targeted and described himself as “my own worst enemy.”

He made it clear that he was not driven by extreme political ideology and did not intend to alter the election’s outcome. He appealed to the judge for mercy, asking that his 40s not be taken away from him.

In an emotional moment, Tarrio wiped tears from his eyes as his mother requested leniency from the judge.

Tarrio held the position of national chairman within the Proud Boys, a far-right group that originated in New York City in 2016, with members often referring to themselves as an all-male social club.

They viewed themselves as loyal supporters of Trump and frequently clashed with left-wing activists.

Tarrio’s defense lawyer argued in court that his client was merely a “keyboard warrior” and a “misguided patriot” who engaged in provocative speech but never intended to overthrow the government.

However, US District Judge Timothy Kelly, appointed by Trump, emphasized Tarrio’s lack of remorse for his actions and the gravity of the seditious conspiracy charge, ultimately labeling him as the key figure in the conspiracy.

In addition to seditious conspiracy, Tarrio was found guilty in May of obstruction and conspiracy charges, civil disorder, and destruction of government property.

Prosecutors had described his actions as “a premeditated act of terrorism,” advocating for a 33-year prison sentence, while the defense argued for a maximum of 15 years.

Tarrio received his sentence in silence and then waved to his family in the courtroom while flashing a peace sign as he was led away. His legal team has announced plans to appeal the decision.

In the wake of the 2020 election, Tarrio and other Proud Boys posted menacing messages online, warning of violence and unrest if Trump were to leave office.

He was apprehended by police two days before the Capitol riot while entering Washington, D.C., on charges related to burning a Black Lives Matter banner taken from an African-American church and possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine, which violated the city’s gun laws. After being released on bail, he was ordered to leave the nation’s capital.

On the day of the riot, Tarrio was located in Baltimore, Maryland, and publicly expressed his enjoyment of the events unfolding at the Capitol, urging the rioters to take action.

Tarrio’s sentencing concludes a series of hearings for key figures involved in the Capitol riot. Prior to this, the longest sentences were 18 years, given to another Proud Boy, Ethan Nordean, and Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, in May.

Three additional Proud Boys received prison sentences last week, with lengths ranging from 10 to 17 years. It’s worth noting that former President Trump has pledged to pardon many or all of the rioters if re-elected in 2024.

Charges against the rioters have varied, ranging from minor offenses like trespassing to more serious crimes like assaulting police officers and conspiracy. Approximately 200 individuals have pleaded guilty to felony charges thus far.

The FBI continues its ongoing investigation, aiming to locate 14 individuals captured on video assaulting law enforcement officers or members of the media during the riot.