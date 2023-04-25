Not Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari expresses desire to see THIS person as Pakistan PM

Islamabad: Amid talks of early elections in Pakistan, former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has come up with a new name whom he wants to see as the Prime Minister of the cash-strapped country — and its not current PM Shehbaz Sharif and his arch rival Imran Khan.

While interacting with local government representatives in Nawabshah, a tehsil in the Shaheed Benazirabad district of Sindh province, Asif Ali Zardari expressed his desire to see his son, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, assuming the country’s highest office during his lifetime, local media reports said.

The ex-Pakistani president further claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s removal was necessary to safeguard the nation, Samaa TV reported.

PPP is currently an ally of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, said Zardari, adding that a future PPP-led government would prioritise creating employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)

